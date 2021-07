BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Friday a daily record of 9,692 coronavirus infections, taking total cases to 381,907 since the start of the pandemic, as authorities struggle to tackle the country’s biggest wave of infections so far.

The COVID-19 task force also reported 67 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,099. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)