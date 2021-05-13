Thailand reports daily record of COVID-19 cases after including jail cluster

May 13 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Thursday 2,052 new coronavirus cases in the community and 2,835 among prisoners, as authorities grapple with a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

The combined total of 4,887 cases is a new daily record and brings total infections to 93,794.

Thailand’s COVID-19 taskforce also recorded 32 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 518 since the pandemic started last year. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Ed Davies)