Thailand reports first local cases of virus variant first found in India

May 21 (Reuters) - Thailand has detected its first 15 domestically transmitted cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant first found in India, the country’s coronavirus taskforce said on Friday.

The 15 cases were discovered among construction workers in Bangkok. Those were among 3,481 new cases and 32 new deaths announced on Friday, bringing the total to 123,066 cases and 735 fatalities overall. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wonngcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)