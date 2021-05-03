Thailand reports new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday reported a new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, as the country grapples with a third wave of infections.

The ministry reported 2,041 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total number of infections to 71,025 since the pandemic began last year. The total number of fatalities now stands at 276. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat Editing by Ed Davies)