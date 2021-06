FILE PHOTO: Women receive the Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the Thai resort island of Phuket rushes to vaccinate its population amid the COVID-19 outbreak ahead of a July 1 end of strict quarantine for overseas visitors to bring back tourism revenue, in Phuket, Thailand, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Wednesday 53 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,023 since the pandemic started last year.

The country’s COVID-19 task force also reported 4,786 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 259,301.