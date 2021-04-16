Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Thailand reports record daily number of 1,582 coronavirus cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People queue to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks, in Bangkok, Thailand April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 1,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest number of cases in a day since the start of the pandemic and the fifth record daily tally this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 39,038, with deaths remaining at 97.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies

