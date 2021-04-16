Thailand reports record daily number of 1,582 coronavirus cases

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 1,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest number of cases in a day since the start of the pandemic and the fifth record daily tally this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.
No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 39,038, with deaths remaining at 97.
