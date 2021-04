FILE PHOTO: Local residents queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) nasal swab test, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the sharpest increase since the start of the pandemic and the fourth record rise this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 37,453, with deaths remaining at 97.