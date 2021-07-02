Thailand reports third day of record coronavirus deaths

FILE PHOTO: People receive China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Central Vaccination Center, inside the Bang Sue Grand Station, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

(Reuters) - Thailand reported on Friday the third straight day of record coronavirus deaths, with 61 fatalities, as authorities struggle to tackle the country’s latest wave of infections.

The Southeast Asian country has now recorded 2,141 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started. The COVID-19 task force also reported 6,087 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 270,921.