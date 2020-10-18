Thailand reports three more local coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: People stand in a queue at the Job Expo Thailand 2020, as the country is offering one million jobs as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief efforts, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported three additional locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, a day after reporting its first local infections in more than a month.

The three new patients are family members of two Myanmar nationals who previously tested positive for the virus this week in the country’s northern province bordering Myanmar, the government’s coronavirus taskforce said.

Before this week’s five cases, Thailand last reported a confirmed local transmission on Sept. 11. In total, Thailand has reported 3,686 cases of the virus and 59 deaths.