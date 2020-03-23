Consumer Goods and Retail
March 23, 2020 / 5:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Thyssenkrupp scraps 2019/2020 profit guidance, blames coronavirus

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Tuesday scrapped its 2019/2020 profit outlook, blaming the economic downturn triggered by the spread of the corona virus. “Due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the economy, Thyssenkrupp AG currently is not able to provide a reliable assessment of the business development of the group for the 2019/2020 financial year,” Thyssenkrupp said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Ludwig Burger )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below