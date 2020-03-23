Thyssenkrupp scraps 2019/2020 profit guidance, blames coronavirus

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Tuesday scrapped its 2019/2020 profit outlook, blaming the economic downturn triggered by the spread of the corona virus. “Due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the economy, Thyssenkrupp AG currently is not able to provide a reliable assessment of the business development of the group for the 2019/2020 financial year,” Thyssenkrupp said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Ludwig Burger )