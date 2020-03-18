Healthcare
Thyssenkrupp considers shortened working hours due to coronavirus

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp , a key supplier to the automotive industry, will consider all options to keep staff employed in light of numerous carmakers shutting down production, a management board member said on Wednesday.

This includes applying for short-time working allowances to keep paying staff in times of lower production, Chief Human Resources Officer Oliver Burkhard said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

