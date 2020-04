April 8 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services house TietoEVRY said on Wednesday it will propose at its annual shareholders meeting that no dividend is distributed for 2019 because of uncertainties stemming from the new coronavirus.

However, it said it will ask shareholders meeting on April 29 for authorisation to decide on a possible dividend of up to 1.27 euros at a later date. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)