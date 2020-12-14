Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
APAC

Malaysia's Top Glove reports death of worker due to Covid-19, first since outbreak at firm

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers leave a Top Glove factory after their shifts in Klang, Malaysia December 7, 2020. Picture taken December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp has reported that a worker died on Saturday due to Covid-19, the first death since the outbreak at its dormitories and factories in October.

The world’s largest glove maker told Reuters in an email that the 29-year-old worker from Nepal had worked at its manufacturing facility in Klang, 40 km west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, for more than two years.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

