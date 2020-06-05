Italy's Toscana Aeroporti asks for 80 mln euro state-backed loan -source

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian airport operator Toscana Aeroporti has filed a request for a state-backed loan worth 80 million euro ($90.42 million) to weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The operator of the Tuscan airports of Florence and Pisa posted a 2.9 million euro net loss for the first quarter after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of more than 3,000 flights in the period. ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Gianluca Semeraro)