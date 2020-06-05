Healthcare
June 5, 2020 / 1:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Toscana Aeroporti asks for 80 mln euro state-backed loan -source

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian airport operator Toscana Aeroporti has filed a request for a state-backed loan worth 80 million euro ($90.42 million) to weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The operator of the Tuscan airports of Florence and Pisa posted a 2.9 million euro net loss for the first quarter after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of more than 3,000 flights in the period. ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below