PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said in a statement it is working with Mozambique to manage a number of COVID-19 cases at the LNG site it is building there.

Total said the first case was detected this month. A large number of staff have been tested for the virus and a small proportion of them tested positive. Staffing at the site has been reduced to essential services (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by David Evans)