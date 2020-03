PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - French oil major Total has decided to delay the restart of its Grandpuits refinery near Paris by eight days to April 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, CGT union delegate Thierry Dufresne said on Thursday.

Other sources said the maintenance work at the company’s Feyzin refinery was suspended following the lockdown put in place by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)