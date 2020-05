TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday it has lowered its long-term credit ratings on Toyota Motor Corp by one notch to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-‘, as the coronavirus pandemic hit global car sales.

“In the next one to two years, a drop in global auto sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic will significantly push down Toyota Motor’s profitability,” the rating agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Louise Heavens)