Toyota Tsusho in review of investment plans amid pandemic

* Japanese trading company Toyota Tsusho Corp is reviewing its investment plans as it faces “the toughest ordeal since its establishment”, Chief Executive Officer Ichiro Kashitani told an earnings teleconference on Thursday.

* “We are making a drastic review on our investment plans. We will screen each project to decide whether we will pursue or not pursue, delay or reduce size,” he said.

* But the company, 22% owned by Toyota Motor Corp, aims to make selective investments, especially in areas such as food, medical, IT and energy, CEO said.