TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said it would reduce vehicle production in Japan by 122,000 units in June, as a lack of demand for new cars due to the coronavirus prompts the automaker to keep its plants running on limited operations.

The Japanese automaker said the reduced output represented a 40% cut from plans for June made earlier in the year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edmund Blair)