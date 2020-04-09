EU trade official decries supply disruptions caused by self-sufficiency moves

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s director general for trade on Thursday said moves by some countries to ensure self-sufficiency in production of medical supplies during the current pandemic crisis were causing disruptions in supply.

Sabine Weyand told an online trade conference that such moves were “very negative and will increase the cost of recovery for everyone.”

She said supply chains for some medical equipment such as ventilators were global, and no country could achieve self-sufficient production. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)