FACTBOX-Trade restrictions on food exports due to coronavirus pandemic

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Here is a list of countries that have applied trade restrictions on food or agricultural products due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus around the world.

Russia

Suspended exports of processed grains such as ready-to-eat buckwheat, rice or oat flakes from March 20 for 10 days following a rise in domestic demand as Russians worried by the coronavirus epidemic stockpiled staples.

Kazakhstan

Suspended exports of wheat flour, buckwheat, sugar, sunflower oil, and some vegetables until at least April 15 to ensure a steady supply, the government said.

Vietnam

Temporarily suspended rice export contracts until March 28 as it checks whether it has sufficient domestic supplies to cope during the coronavirus outbreak, the government said.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s President last week said food exports should be restricted according to a list drawn up by the government. It was not immediately clear what items would be on the list. However, a government source said the country was not planning to ban grain exports. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)