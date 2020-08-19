WTO goods trade indicator hits record low

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Wednesday its goods trade barometer hit a record low of 84.5 points, suggesting global merchandise trade registered a historic fall in the second quarter of 2020.

"Additional indicators point to partial upticks in world trade and output in the third quarter, but the strength of any such recovery remains highly uncertain: an L-shaped, rather than V-shaped, trajectory cannot be ruled out," the WTO said here on its website. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)