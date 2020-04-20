Insurers talking to UK govt over trade credit support-trade body

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The Association of British Insurers is talking to the UK government about support for trade credit insurance to support business supply chains due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Monday.

“We are discussing with the government the scope for temporary state support to ensure that businesses can continue to obtain cover that meets their needs,” the ABI said in an emailed statement, adding that the scheme “would see insurers continuing to offer cover, with limited reduction in credit limits to customers, with the government acting as a reinsurer of last resort”. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)