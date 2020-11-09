Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Trading volumes surge after COVID-19 vaccine data - IG

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Trading volumes in the 30 minutes after the first successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine were up to 10 times the level seen earlier in the day, an IG spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

The levels, which the spokesman called “unprecedented”, broke a previous record set in March when markets recorded sharp falls at the peak of virus-related restrictions. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

