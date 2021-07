FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa planes are seen parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport, Germany June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa plans to reactivate nearly all its routes by late summer, CAPITAL magazine cited the head of the airline’s network management on Thursday.

“We have decided to operate nearly all routes by September to have a fully-fledged offer for personal and business travellers,” Heiko Reitz was quoted as saying.