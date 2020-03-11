EXCLUSIVE-White House to discuss new travel restrictions on Europe - sources

(Adds details)

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is set to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries at a meeting on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus crisis, sources familiar with the discussions said.

It was not immediately clear whether an announcement was coming on Wednesday, but one source said new travel advisories could possibly be announced.

Two weeks ago the State Department raised the travel advisory level for Italy, calling on U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the country and avoid trips to the regions hardest hit by the respiratory illness.

Vice President Mike Pence was to meet later at the White House with members of the coronavirus task force, which has been deliberating on a wide variety of related issues, including further travel restrictions.

Pence said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the coronavirus task force had a thorough discussion earlier in the day about the prospect of recommending further travel advisories to U.S. President Donald Trump.