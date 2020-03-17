Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 17, 2020 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Global travel expected to fall 10.5% this year, worst on record - Travel Economics

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - International travel is expected to fall by as much as 10.5% this year, the biggest year-on-year drop as the rapid spread of coronavirus sows chaos across the tourism and leisure sector, according to industry consultancy Tourism Economics.

The latest estimate is a big downgrade from two weeks ago, when the consultancy was using the 2003 SARS outbreak as its benchmark and estimated travel rates would fall by 1.5%.

In a downside scenario, travel would drop as much as 17.9%, the company, which is part of Oxford Economics, said in a research note. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below