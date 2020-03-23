REFILE-Travis Perkins to shut businesses as Britain goes into lockdown over coronavirus

(Corrects typographical error in first paragraph)

March 23 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest building materials group, said on Monday it will be closing all its businesses as the country goes into a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The COVID-19 situation continues to develop rapidly, and in the light of the new government guidance announced by our Prime Minister ... we have decided to close all businesses," the company said in a statement. (bit.ly/33HYY1W)

The announcement from Travis Perkins, which last week halted the separation of its Wickes home improvement unit and suspended its dividend, comes within hours of Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering stringent restrictions on people’s movement. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)