UK's Travis Perkins halts separation of home improvement unit, suspends dividend

March 20 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest building materials group, said on Friday it was putting the separation of its Wickes home improvement unit on hold and suspending its full-year dividend, citing extreme market volatility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus-driven selloff in financial markets globally has spurred the suspension or cancellation of many major IPO and financing deals as banks and investors await more stable conditions to make decisions on risk and pricing. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)