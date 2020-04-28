UK's Travis Perkins says sales in April down two thirds due to coronavirus crisis

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s largest distributor of building materials, said on Tuesday its total revenue in the first three weeks of April was about one third of the same period in 2019 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The group closed all its businesses when Britain went on lockdown on March 23, but this month has been operating a reduced branch network in line with the latest government guidance.

Last month the group withdrew its market guidance, suspended its proposed full-year 2019 dividend and paused the process for the demerger of Wickes. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)