FACTBOX-COVID-19 treatment and vaccine candidates under development

    June 19 (Reuters) - Drugmakers are rushing to develop a treatment and vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has killed over 453,000 people and ravaged the global
economy.
    Several experimental vaccines are being tested in humans by drug companies, with candidates from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc further ahead than
most.
    Following is a list of major companies that are developing treatments and vaccines:
                
TREATMENTS
   
 Date of     Company                         Progress                                                                                      Development stage  Story link 
 last                                                                                                                                                         
 update                                                                                                                                                       
 June 16     Gilead Sciences Inc             Several countries, including Israel, have approved the emergency use of remdesivir, one of    Late-stage trial.              
                                             the first drugs to be shown effective against the new coronavirus in human trials.                               
 June 10     AstraZeneca Plc                 Received $23.7 million in funding from a U.S. government agency to advance development of     Starting clinical              
                                             antibody-based COVID-19 treatments.                                                           studies in next    
                                                                                                                                           two months of two  
                                                                                                                                           antibody           
                                                                                                                                           therapies          
 June 11     Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc   Testing rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with Sanofi           in only those considered    Early-stage                    
                                             critically ill with COVID-19. Has begun tests of its experimental antibody cocktail in        trials.            
                                             humans.                                                                                                          
 June 18     Roche Holding AG                The Swiss drugmaker is pressing ahead with a trial of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actmera   Enrollment in                  
                                             in COVID-19. The drug failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 in a separate         late-stage study   
                                             Italian study.                                                                                began in April.    
 June 10     Eli Lilly                       Has begun early-stage trials for two of its antibody treatments.                              Results                        
                                                                                                                                           anticipated by     
                                                                                                                                           June end.          
 May 1       AbbVie Inc                      Israel has approved generic version of company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. Company has also   Early-stage                    
                                             initiated trial of cancer drug Imbruvica, which it jointly sells with J&J, in COVID-19        trials.            
                                             patients.                                                                                                        
 May 29      Vir Biotechnology Inc           Partnered with Biogen Inc          and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc          for development   Plans to begin                 
                                             of potential coronavirus treatment.                                                           human trials by                
                                                                                                                                           end of year.       
 June 19     Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd    The company has received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug      Began a                        
                                             favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections in the country.                 late-stage trial   
                                                                                                                                           last month.        
                                                                                                                                           Glenmark is        
                                                                                                                                           separately         
                                                                                                                                           testing a          
                                                                                                                                           combination of     
                                                                                                                                           favipiravir and    
                                                                                                                                           umifenovir,        
                                                                                                                                           another            
                                                                                                                                           anti-viral drug.   
 
Some studies of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine have suggested it is not effective for treating or preventing COVID-19, but clinical trials are still ongoing.
    The steroid dexamethasone, made by several generic drugmakers, has become the first drug shown to reduce death rates in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. 
    VACCINES
    
 Date of   Company                       Progress                                                                        Development stage    Story link 
 last                                                                                                                                         
 update                                                                                                                                       
 June 10   Johnson & Johnson             Moved up human clinical trials for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine by two     Trial will take                  
                                         months to second half of July.                                                  place in U.S. and    
                                                                                                                         Belgium.             
 June 14   AstraZeneca                   Has signed deals to expand future supply of the vaccine it licensed from        Mid-stage studies.               
                                         University of Oxford. Currently expects to supply more than two billion doses.                       
                                         Vaccine still being tested.                                                                          
 June 4    Novavax Inc                   The U.S. Department of Defense has pledged $60 million to fund manufacturing    Early-stage                      
                                         of its experimental vaccine.                                                    testing.             
 June 18   Sinopharm                     The Chinese state-owned company is developing two vaccines, one of which has    Early-to-mid stage               
                                         shown promise in humans.                                                        trials.              
 April 30  BioNTech SE                   The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc         to make 10-20 million   Being tested in                  
                                         doses of an experimental vaccine by the end of 2020.                            humans in early- to  
                                                                                                                         mid-stage trials.    
 June 10   Moderna Inc                   Lonza          aims to speed completion of two commercial production lines for  Plans to start                   
                                         Moderna's trial COVID-19 vaccine.                                               late-stage trials    
                                                                                                                         in July.             
 May 22    CanSino Biologics             Early results showed the China-based company's vaccine is safe and induces a    Being tested in a                
                                         rapid immune response.                                                          mid-stage trial in   
                                                                                                                         Wuhan.               
 May 14    GlaxoSmithKline Plc           Partnered with Sanofi SA           to develop a vaccine.                        Early stage trials               
                                                                                                                         to begin in second   
                                                                                                                         half of 2020.        
 June 17   CureVac                       The unlisted German biotech expects data in September or October and is eyeing  Launched                         
                                         potential approval of its vaccine in mid-2021.                                  early-stage human    
                                                                                                                         trial.               
 June 4    Inovio Pharma                 Plans to begin human trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea    Will assess safety               
                                         later in June.                                                                  and effectiveness    
                                                                                                                         of the vaccine in    
                                                                                                                         40 healthy adults,   
                                                                                                                         and later on         
                                                                                                                         additional 120       
                                                                                                                         people.              
 June 11   Sinovac Biotech Ltd           The China-based vaccine maker has released positive preliminary results from    Plans to begin                   
                                         early-stage trials of its vaccine.                                              late-stage trials    
                                                                                                                         in Brazil.           
 June 19   Clover Biopharmaceuticals     The Chinese developer expects initial safety data from an early-stage study in  Launched human                   
                                         August and aims to begin broader studies by the year-end.                       trials.              
 June 15   Not applicable                Scientists at Imperial College London are set to begin trials of a potential    Early-stage trials.              
                                         coronavirus vaccine with more than 45 million pounds from the UK government                          
                                         and philanthropic donors.                                                                            
 

