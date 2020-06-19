FACTBOX-COVID-19 treatment and vaccine candidates under development

(Adds Glenmark, Clover, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Imperial College London; updates Roche) June 19 (Reuters) - Drugmakers are rushing to develop a treatment and vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has killed over 453,000 people and ravaged the global economy. Several experimental vaccines are being tested in humans by drug companies, with candidates from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc further ahead than most. Following is a list of major companies that are developing treatments and vaccines: TREATMENTS Date of Company Progress Development stage Story link last update June 16 Gilead Sciences Inc Several countries, including Israel, have approved the emergency use of remdesivir, one of Late-stage trial. the first drugs to be shown effective against the new coronavirus in human trials. June 10 AstraZeneca Plc Received $23.7 million in funding from a U.S. government agency to advance development of Starting clinical antibody-based COVID-19 treatments. studies in next two months of two antibody therapies June 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Testing rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with Sanofi in only those considered Early-stage critically ill with COVID-19. Has begun tests of its experimental antibody cocktail in trials. humans. June 18 Roche Holding AG The Swiss drugmaker is pressing ahead with a trial of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actmera Enrollment in in COVID-19. The drug failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 in a separate late-stage study Italian study. began in April. June 10 Eli Lilly Has begun early-stage trials for two of its antibody treatments. Results anticipated by June end. May 1 AbbVie Inc Israel has approved generic version of company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. Company has also Early-stage initiated trial of cancer drug Imbruvica, which it jointly sells with J&J, in COVID-19 trials. patients. May 29 Vir Biotechnology Inc Partnered with Biogen Inc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for development Plans to begin of potential coronavirus treatment. human trials by end of year. June 19 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd The company has received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug Began a favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections in the country. late-stage trial last month. Glenmark is separately testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug. Some studies of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine have suggested it is not effective for treating or preventing COVID-19, but clinical trials are still ongoing. The steroid dexamethasone, made by several generic drugmakers, has become the first drug shown to reduce death rates in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. VACCINES Date of Company Progress Development stage Story link last update June 10 Johnson & Johnson Moved up human clinical trials for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine by two Trial will take months to second half of July. place in U.S. and Belgium. June 14 AstraZeneca Has signed deals to expand future supply of the vaccine it licensed from Mid-stage studies. University of Oxford. Currently expects to supply more than two billion doses. Vaccine still being tested. June 4 Novavax Inc The U.S. Department of Defense has pledged $60 million to fund manufacturing Early-stage of its experimental vaccine. testing. June 18 Sinopharm The Chinese state-owned company is developing two vaccines, one of which has Early-to-mid stage shown promise in humans. trials. April 30 BioNTech SE The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc to make 10-20 million Being tested in doses of an experimental vaccine by the end of 2020. humans in early- to mid-stage trials. June 10 Moderna Inc Lonza aims to speed completion of two commercial production lines for Plans to start Moderna's trial COVID-19 vaccine. late-stage trials in July. May 22 CanSino Biologics Early results showed the China-based company's vaccine is safe and induces a Being tested in a rapid immune response. mid-stage trial in Wuhan. May 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Partnered with Sanofi SA to develop a vaccine. Early stage trials to begin in second half of 2020. June 17 CureVac The unlisted German biotech expects data in September or October and is eyeing Launched potential approval of its vaccine in mid-2021. early-stage human trial. June 4 Inovio Pharma Plans to begin human trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea Will assess safety later in June. and effectiveness of the vaccine in 40 healthy adults, and later on additional 120 people. June 11 Sinovac Biotech Ltd The China-based vaccine maker has released positive preliminary results from Plans to begin early-stage trials of its vaccine. late-stage trials in Brazil. June 19 Clover Biopharmaceuticals The Chinese developer expects initial safety data from an early-stage study in Launched human August and aims to begin broader studies by the year-end. trials. June 15 Not applicable Scientists at Imperial College London are set to begin trials of a potential Early-stage trials. coronavirus vaccine with more than 45 million pounds from the UK government and philanthropic donors.