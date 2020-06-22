Healthcare
FACTBOX-Drugmakers rush to develop COVID-19 treatments

 (Updates Gilead progress)
    June 22 (Reuters) - Drugmakers around the world are rushing to develop treatments for COVID-19, the fast-spreading respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus
that has killed hundreds of thousands.
    Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir is at the forefront of the efforts to treat the disease, after it helped shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial.
    The following is a list of major companies that are developing treatments. For a separate FACTBOX on vaccines under development, click here:
                
   
 Date of     Company                         Progress                                                                                      Development stage  Story link 
 last                                                                                                                                                         
 update                                                                                                                                                       
 June 21     Gilead Sciences Inc             Several countries, including Israel, have approved the emergency use of remdesivir, one of    Late-stage trial.              
                                             the first drugs to be shown effective against the new coronavirus in human trials.                               
                                                 India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs and Cipla Ltd           the greenlight to                       
                                             sell their generic versions of remdesivir in the country.                                                        
 June 10     AstraZeneca Plc                 Received $23.7 million in funding from a U.S. government agency to advance development of     Starting clinical              
                                             antibody-based COVID-19 treatments.                                                           studies in next    
                                                                                                                                           two months of two  
                                                                                                                                           antibody           
                                                                                                                                           therapies          
 June 11     Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc   Testing rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with Sanofi           in only those considered    Early-stage                    
                                             critically ill with COVID-19. Has begun tests of its experimental antibody cocktail in        trials.            
                                             humans.                                                                                                          
 June 18     Roche Holding AG                The Swiss drugmaker is pressing ahead with a trial of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actmera   Enrollment in                  
                                             in COVID-19. The drug failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 in a separate         late-stage study   
                                             Italian study.                                                                                began in April.    
 June 10     Eli Lilly                       Has begun early-stage trials for two of its antibody treatments.                              Results                        
                                                                                                                                           anticipated by     
                                                                                                                                           June end.          
 May 1       AbbVie Inc                      Israel has approved generic version of company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. Company has also   Early-stage                    
                                             initiated trial of cancer drug Imbruvica, which it jointly sells with J&J, in COVID-19        trials.            
                                             patients.                                                                                                        
 May 29      Vir Biotechnology Inc           Partnered with Biogen Inc          and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc          for development   Plans to begin                 
                                             of potential coronavirus treatment.                                                           human trials by                
                                                                                                                                           end of year.       
 June 19     Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd    The company has received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug      Began a                        
                                             favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections in the country.                 late-stage trial   
                                                                                                                                           last month.        
                                                                                                                                           Glenmark is        
                                                                                                                                           separately         
                                                                                                                                           testing a          
                                                                                                                                           combination of     
                                                                                                                                           favipiravir and    
                                                                                                                                           umifenovir,        
                                                                                                                                           another            
                                                                                                                                           anti-viral drug.   
 June 16     Not applicable                  A trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed the steroid drug dexamethasone, made by   Trial ongoing in               
                                             several generic drugmakers, reduced death rates in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Germany's  children.          
                                             Fresenius SE           has said it has enough supply of the drug at hand, and it would seek                      
                                             to increase supply to keep up sufficient deliveries.                                                             
    

