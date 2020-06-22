FACTBOX-Drugmakers rush to develop COVID-19 treatments

(Updates Gilead progress) June 22 (Reuters) - Drugmakers around the world are rushing to develop treatments for COVID-19, the fast-spreading respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds of thousands. Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir is at the forefront of the efforts to treat the disease, after it helped shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial. The following is a list of major companies that are developing treatments. For a separate FACTBOX on vaccines under development, click here: Date of Company Progress Development stage Story link last update June 21 Gilead Sciences Inc Several countries, including Israel, have approved the emergency use of remdesivir, one of Late-stage trial. the first drugs to be shown effective against the new coronavirus in human trials. India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs and Cipla Ltd the greenlight to sell their generic versions of remdesivir in the country. June 10 AstraZeneca Plc Received $23.7 million in funding from a U.S. government agency to advance development of Starting clinical antibody-based COVID-19 treatments. studies in next two months of two antibody therapies June 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Testing rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with Sanofi in only those considered Early-stage critically ill with COVID-19. Has begun tests of its experimental antibody cocktail in trials. humans. June 18 Roche Holding AG The Swiss drugmaker is pressing ahead with a trial of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actmera Enrollment in in COVID-19. The drug failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 in a separate late-stage study Italian study. began in April. June 10 Eli Lilly Has begun early-stage trials for two of its antibody treatments. Results anticipated by June end. May 1 AbbVie Inc Israel has approved generic version of company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. Company has also Early-stage initiated trial of cancer drug Imbruvica, which it jointly sells with J&J, in COVID-19 trials. patients. May 29 Vir Biotechnology Inc Partnered with Biogen Inc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for development Plans to begin of potential coronavirus treatment. human trials by end of year. June 19 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd The company has received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug Began a favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections in the country. late-stage trial last month. Glenmark is separately testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug. June 16 Not applicable A trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed the steroid drug dexamethasone, made by Trial ongoing in several generic drugmakers, reduced death rates in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Germany's children. Fresenius SE has said it has enough supply of the drug at hand, and it would seek to increase supply to keep up sufficient deliveries. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Anil D'Silva, Uttaresh.V, Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)