Biotechnology

FACTBOX-Drugmakers rush to develop COVID-19 treatments

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds Gilead news)
    Oct 22 (Reuters) - Drugmakers around the world are rushing to develop treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed
hundreds of thousands. Several companies are developing antibody treatments, similar to Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc's treatment given to U.S. President Donald
Trump for his COVID-19 infection.
    On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19,
making it the first and only drug approved for the disease. 
    The following is a list of major companies that are developing treatments. For a separate FACTBOX on vaccines under development, click here:
    
       
 Date of     Company                        Progress                                                                                      Development stage  Story link 
 last update September   Not applicable                 European Medicines Agency has endorsed using dexamethasone to treat severely ill COVID-19     Commonly used                  
 18                                         patients with breathing difficulty.                                                           against a range of inflammatory conditions         
 Oct 9       AstraZeneca Plc                U.S. government has awarded $486 mln to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses    Late-stage trials              
                                            of the COVID-19 antibody treatment, AZD7442.                                                                     
 Oct 8       Gilead Sciences Inc            Company releases final data from a study of its COVID-19 treatment remdesivir showing it cut  Late-stage trial               
                                            COVID-19 recovery time by five days, compared with patients who got a placebo.                                   
 Oct 2       Regeneron                      U.S. President Donald Trump has been treated with the company's experimental antibody         Late-stage                     
                                            cocktail for COVID-19. Trial results have showed the drug improves symptoms in                trials.            
                                            non-hospitalized patients.                                                                                       
 August 19   Roche Holding AG               The Swiss drugmaker has joined up with Regeneron to scale up manufacturing and global         Late-stage                     
                                            distribution of Regeneron's antibody cocktail.                                                trials.            
 September   Eli Lilly                      A single infusion of its experimental antibody treatment reduced the need for                 Mid-stage,                     
 16                                         hospitalization and emergency room visits for clinical trial patients with moderate           late-stage.        
                                            COVID-19. Sept 30     AbbVie Inc                     Israel has approved generic version of company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. Oxford University  Early-stage                    
                                            is studying whether the company's drug Humira drug is an effective treatment for COVID-19.    trials.            
 Oct 6       Vir Biotechnology Inc          Vir and partner GlaxoSmithKline         to expand trial of experimental COVID-19 antibody to  Early-stage                    
                                            1,300 patients globally after initial use by a group of 20 U.S. volunteers did not raise any  trials             
                                            safety concerns.                                                                                                 
 July 13     Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd   Received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell favipiravir, a version of Fujifilm       Began a                        
                                            Holdings Corp's          antiviral drug Avigan, for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19        late-stage trial   
                                            infections.                                                                                   in May. Glenmark is separately testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug.   
 June 16     Not applicable                 A trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed the steroid drug dexamethasone, made by   Trial ongoing in               
                                            several generic drugmakers, reduced death rates in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Germany's  children.          
                                            Fresenius SE           has said it has enough supply of the drug at hand, and it would seek                      
                                            to increase supply to keep up sufficient deliveries.                                                             
    

 (Reporting by Manas Mishra, Trisha Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta, Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)
