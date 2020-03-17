Healthcare
FACTBOX-Global efforts by health industry to tackle coronavirus

    March 17 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading coronavirus has caused havoc across the globe, killing over 7,400 people and ravaging financial markets.
    Along with medical researchers and public health authorities, drug companies and diagnostic test makers are working to develop vaccines,
treatments and tests to rapidly combat COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. 
    While testing of vaccines in humans began this week, experts say it could take a year or more to have a vaccine ready. Companies have also
launched their test kits in an effort to expand testing. Following is a list of some of the efforts underway: 
    
    
DIAGNOSTICS 
    
 Roche Holding AG                            The U.S. FDA has authorized a test made by Roche that can provide results in 3-1/2
                                             hours and can produce up to 4,128 results daily.
 Co-Diagnostics                              The FDA allowed widespread distribution of its tests to U.S. labs. 
 Qiagen NV                                   Qiagen is looking to develop a test that may detect coronavirus in about an hour.
 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings         Its coronavirus tests are available for ordering by healthcare providers. The test
                                             detects the presence of the virus and is to be used in patients who meet the current
                                             guidance for testing.
 Quest Diagnostics Inc                       Quest launched a test service for coronavirus and is in a position to receive
                                             specimens for testing.
 Hologic Inc                                 Hologic is developing a diagnostic kit that would be able to process up to 1,000 tests
                                             in 24 hours.
 OPKO Health                                 The company's diagnostics unit tied up with New York State Department of Health to
                                             provide drive-through facility on the East Coast to test COVID-19 and expects to begin
                                             offering up to 5,000 tests a day at additional satellite testing sites.
    
VACCINES
    
 Moderna Inc                               A patient was dosed with the company's vaccine on March 16 in an early-stage trial,
                                           making Moderna the front-runner in the race to develop a viable vaccine. 
 BioNTech SE                               The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc         to develop a vaccine that uses
                                           synthetic messenger RNA to inoculate against the virus, similar to Moderna. 
 Inovio Pharma                             The U.S.-based drug developer plans to conduct human trials of its vaccine in April. 
 Johnson & Johnson                         The company is working on coronavirus vaccines. 
 
       
TREATMENTS
    
 Gilead Sciences Inc                       The company's remdesivir is an antiviral that is being tested in patients with severe and moderate cases of
                                           the illness.  
                                           The company started testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi           against
 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc             the virus. Kevzara is an immune-system modifying drug. 
                                           Regeneron has also identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat or prevent the coronavirus and was
                                           preparing to begin clinical trials by early summer.
                                           China has approved the use of the Swiss drugmaker's anti-inflammation drug Actemra for patients who develop
 Roche                                     severe complications from the coronavirus.    
 AbbVie Inc                                The company has donated its two-drug HIV treatment Kaletra to the Chinese government in the early days of
                                           the outbreak in the country. 
 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc              Its treatment, galidesivir, works by interfering with a virus' ability to replicate. The antiviral has
                                           shown promise in a range of viruses and proven to be safe in healthy volunteers. 
 Eli Lilly Co                              The U.S. drugmaker has said it would co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of
                                           COVID-19 with AbCellera Biologics, with the goal of starting human testing within the next four months. 
 
