Healthcare
March 20, 2020 / 4:59 PM / a few seconds ago

FACTBOX-Global pharma industry intensifies efforts to battle coronavirus

6 Min Read

 (Adds Abbott, Mylan, Teva, Bayer and Novartis; updates Qiagen, AbbVie)
    March 20 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the globe, killing over 10,000 people and ravaging financial markets.
    Along with medical researchers and public health authorities, drug companies and diagnostic test makers are racing to develop vaccines, treatments
and tests to combat COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. 
    While testing of vaccines in humans began this week, experts say it could take a year or more to have a vaccine ready. Companies have also
launched their test kits in an effort to expand testing. Following is a list of some of the efforts underway: 
    
    
DIAGNOSTICS 
    
 Roche Holding AG                            The U.S. FDA has authorized a test made by the Swiss pharma company that can provide
                                             results in 3-1/2 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results daily.
 Co-Diagnostics                              The FDA allowed widespread distribution of its tests to U.S. labs.
 Qiagen NV                                   Has launched a test in Europe that may detect coronavirus in about an hour.
 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings         Its coronavirus tests are available for ordering by healthcare providers. It is to be
                                             used in patients who meet the current guidance for testing.
 Quest Diagnostics Inc                       Laboratory company has already rolled out a test service for the coronavirus.
 Hologic Inc                                 Developing a diagnostic kit that would be able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24
                                             hours.
 OPKO Health                                 Company's diagnostics unit has tied up with the New York State Department of Health to
                                             provide drive-through facility on the East Coast to test COVID-19 and expects to begin
                                             offering up to 5,000 tests a day at additional satellite testing sites.
                                             Has begun shipping about 150,000 tests to existing customers in the United States.
 Abbott Laboratories                         
   
VACCINES
    
 Moderna Inc                               A patient was dosed with the company's vaccine on March 16 in an early-stage trial,
                                           making the company the front-runner in the race to develop a viable vaccine. 
 BioNTech SE                               The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc         to develop a vaccine that uses
                                           synthetic messenger RNA to inoculate against the virus.
 Inovio Pharma                             The U.S.-based drug developer plans to conduct human trials of its vaccine in April. 
 Johnson & Johnson                         The pharma giant is working on coronavirus vaccines. 
       
TREATMENTS
    
 Gilead Sciences Inc                       Company's remdesivir, touted by U.S. President Donald Trump this week, is an antiviral that is being tested
                                           in patients with severe and moderate cases of the illness.  
                                           Started testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi          . Kevzara is an
 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc             immune-system modifying drug. 
                                           Regeneron has also identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat or prevent the coronavirus and was
                                           preparing to begin clinical trials by early summer.
                                           China has approved the use of the company's anti-inflammation drug Actemra in patients who develop severe
 Roche                                     complications from the coronavirus.    
 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc              Its treatment, galidesivir, works by interfering with a virus' ability to replicate. The antiviral has
                                           shown promise in a range of viruses and proven to be safe in healthy volunteers. 
 Eli Lilly Co                              The U.S. drugmaker has said it would co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of
                                           COVID-19 with AbCellera Biologics; goal is to start human testing within the next four months. 
 AbbVie Inc                                Israel has approved a generic version of the company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. AbbVie has donated the
                                           drug to China to test its use in coronavirus patients. 
 Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are ramping up production of their own versions of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine,
which has been tied to some success against the coronavirus. Novartis and Bayer AG have said they will donate their own versions
of that drug. 
   

 (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below