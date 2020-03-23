FACTBOX-Global pharma industry intensifies efforts to battle coronavirus

(Adds Danaher, Amneal; updates Roche) March 23 (Reuters) - Drugmakers across the globe are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the globe, killing over 15,000 people and ravaging financial markets. Along with medical researchers and public health authorities, diagnostic test makers are also launching their own test kits to expand testing. While testing of vaccines in humans began last week, experts say it could take a year or more to have a vaccine ready. DIAGNOSTICS Danaher Corp Company's Cepheid unit has gained U.S. approval for a rapid diagnostic test that can detect the coronavirus in about 45 minutes. Roche Holding AG The U.S. has authorized a test made by the Swiss pharma company that can provide results in 3-1/2 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results daily. The test is also available for countries that accept the "CE" mark. Co-Diagnostics The FDA has allowed widespread distribution of its tests to U.S. labs. Qiagen NV Has launched a test in Europe that may detect coronavirus in about an hour. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Its coronavirus tests are available for ordering by healthcare providers. It is to be used in patients who meet the current guidance for testing. Quest Diagnostics Inc Laboratory company has already rolled out a test service for the coronavirus. Hologic Inc Developing a diagnostic kit that would be able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24 hours. OPKO Health Company's diagnostics unit has tied up with the New York State Department of Health to provide drive-through facility on the East Coast to test COVID-19 and expects to begin offering up to 5,000 tests a day at additional satellite testing sites. Has begun shipping about 150,000 tests to existing customers in the United States. Abbott Laboratories VACCINES Moderna Inc A patient was dosed with the company's vaccine on March 16 in an early-stage trial, making the company the front-runner in the race to develop a viable vaccine. BioNTech SE The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc to develop a vaccine that uses synthetic messenger RNA to inoculate against the virus. Inovio Pharma The U.S.-based drug developer plans to conduct human trials of its vaccine in April. Johnson & Johnson The pharma giant is working on coronavirus vaccines. TREATMENTS Gilead Sciences Inc Company's remdesivir, touted by U.S. President Donald Trump this week, is an antiviral that is being tested in patients with severe and moderate cases of the illness. Started testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi . Kevzara is an Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc immune-system modifying drug. Regeneron has also identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat or prevent the coronavirus and was preparing to begin clinical trials by early summer. China approved the use of the company's anti-inflammation drug Actemra in patients who develop severe Roche complications from the coronavirus. Has received U.S. clearance to test the drug in coronavirus, but the company has not disclosed when it expects to start U.S. trials. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc Its treatment, galidesivir, works by interfering with a virus' ability to replicate. The antiviral has shown promise in a range of viruses and proven to be safe in healthy volunteers. Eli Lilly Co The U.S. drugmaker has said it would co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 with AbCellera Biologics; goal is to start human testing within the next four months. AbbVie Inc Israel has approved a generic version of the company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. AbbVie has donated the drug to China to test its use in coronavirus patients. Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc are ramping up production of their own versions of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested in multiple clinical trials against the coronavirus. Novartis and Bayer AG have said they will donate their own versions of that drug. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)