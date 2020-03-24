Healthcare
FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle coronavirus

    March 24 (Reuters) - Drugmakers across the globe are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the
globe, killing over 16,500 people and ravaging financial markets.
    Along with medical researchers and public health authorities, diagnostic test makers are also launching their own test kits to expand testing.
    While testing of vaccines in humans began last week, experts say it could take a year or more to have a vaccine ready. 
    
    
DIAGNOSTICS 
    
 Date of    Company                                         Progress                                                                                Story link
 last                                                                                                                                               
 update                                                                                                                                             
 March 24   Qiagen NV                                       The German company has launched a test in Europe that may detect coronavirus in about               
                                                            an hour and started shipping it to the United States.                                   
 March 21   Danaher Corp                                    Company's Cepheid unit has gained U.S. approval for a rapid diagnostic test that can                
                                                            detect the coronavirus in about 45 minutes.                                             
 March 22   Roche Holding AG                                The U.S. has authorized a test made by the Swiss pharma company that can provide                    
                                                            results in 3-1/2 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results daily. The test is also      
                                                            available for countries that accept the "CE" mark.                                      
 March 20   Co-Diagnostics                                  The FDA has allowed widespread distribution of its tests to U.S. labs.                              
 March 23   Laboratory Corp of America Holdings             Its coronavirus tests are available for ordering by healthcare providers. It is to be               
                                                            used in patients who meet the current guidance for testing.                             
 March 5    Quest Diagnostics Inc                           Laboratory company has already rolled out a test service for the coronavirus.                       
 March 16   Hologic Inc                                     Emergency use of its diagnostic kit, which is able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24               
                                                            hours, is permitted in United States.                                                   
 March 17   OPKO Health                                     Company's diagnostics unit has tied up with the New York State Department of Health to              
                                                            provide drive-through facility on the East Coast to test COVID-19 and expects to begin  
                                                            offering up to 5,000 tests a day at additional satellite testing sites.                 
 March 18                                                   Has begun shipping about 150,000 tests to existing customers in the United States.                  
            Abbott Laboratories                                                                                                                     
   
VACCINES
    
 Date of   Company name                              Progress                                                                                 Story link 
 last                                                                                                                                         
 update                                                                                                                                       
 March 16  Moderna Inc                               A patient was dosed with the company's vaccine on March 16 in an early-stage trial,                  
                                                     making the company the front-runner in the race to develop a viable vaccine.             
 March 17  BioNTech SE                               The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc         to develop a vaccine that uses               
                                                     synthetic messenger RNA to inoculate against the virus.                                  
 March 3   Inovio Pharma                             The U.S.-based drug developer plans to conduct human trials of its vaccine in April.                 
 Feb. 11   Johnson & Johnson                         The pharma giant is working on coronavirus vaccines.                                     [nL4N2AB43D
       
TREATMENTS
    
 Date of  Company name                              Progress                                                                                                     Story link 
 last                                                                                                                                                            
 update                                                                                                                                                          
 March    Gilead Sciences Inc                       Company's remdesivir, a drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump this week, is an antiviral that is being              
 23                                                 tested in patients with severe and moderate cases of the illness. The drug was granted "orphan status" by    
                                                    U.S. regulators.                                                                                             
 March                                              Started testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi          . Kevzara is an                     
 17       Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc             immune-system modifying drug.                                                                                
                                                    Regeneron has also identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat or prevent the coronavirus and was     
                                                    preparing to begin clinical trials by early summer.                                                          
 March                                              China approved the use of the company's anti-inflammation drug Actemra in patients who develop severe                    
 23       Roche                                     complications from the coronavirus. Has received U.S. clearance to test the drug in coronavirus, but the     
                                                    company has not disclosed when it expects to start U.S. trials.                                              
 March 5  BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc              Its treatment, galidesivir, works by interfering with a virus' ability to replicate. The antiviral has                   
                                                    shown promise in a range of viruses and proven to be safe in healthy volunteers.                             
 March    Eli Lilly Co                              The U.S. drugmaker has said it would co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of                    
 12                                                 COVID-19 with AbCellera Biologics; goal is to start human testing within the next four months.               
 March    AbbVie Inc                                Israel has approved a generic version of the company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. AbbVie has donated the                  
 19                                                 drug to China to test its use in coronavirus patients.                                                       
 Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc are ramping up production of their own versions of malaria drug
hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested in multiple clinical trials against the coronavirus. Novartis and Bayer AG have said they will donate their own
versions of that drug. 
   

