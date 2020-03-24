FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle coronavirus

(Adds columns for date and story link; updates Qiagen and Gilead) March 24 (Reuters) - Drugmakers across the globe are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the globe, killing over 16,500 people and ravaging financial markets. Along with medical researchers and public health authorities, diagnostic test makers are also launching their own test kits to expand testing. While testing of vaccines in humans began last week, experts say it could take a year or more to have a vaccine ready. DIAGNOSTICS Date of Company Progress Story link last update March 24 Qiagen NV The German company has launched a test in Europe that may detect coronavirus in about an hour and started shipping it to the United States. March 21 Danaher Corp Company's Cepheid unit has gained U.S. approval for a rapid diagnostic test that can detect the coronavirus in about 45 minutes. March 22 Roche Holding AG The U.S. has authorized a test made by the Swiss pharma company that can provide results in 3-1/2 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results daily. The test is also available for countries that accept the "CE" mark. March 20 Co-Diagnostics The FDA has allowed widespread distribution of its tests to U.S. labs. March 23 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Its coronavirus tests are available for ordering by healthcare providers. It is to be used in patients who meet the current guidance for testing. March 5 Quest Diagnostics Inc Laboratory company has already rolled out a test service for the coronavirus. March 16 Hologic Inc Emergency use of its diagnostic kit, which is able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24 hours, is permitted in United States. March 17 OPKO Health Company's diagnostics unit has tied up with the New York State Department of Health to provide drive-through facility on the East Coast to test COVID-19 and expects to begin offering up to 5,000 tests a day at additional satellite testing sites. March 18 Has begun shipping about 150,000 tests to existing customers in the United States. Abbott Laboratories VACCINES Date of Company name Progress Story link last update March 16 Moderna Inc A patient was dosed with the company's vaccine on March 16 in an early-stage trial, making the company the front-runner in the race to develop a viable vaccine. March 17 BioNTech SE The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc to develop a vaccine that uses synthetic messenger RNA to inoculate against the virus. March 3 Inovio Pharma The U.S.-based drug developer plans to conduct human trials of its vaccine in April. Feb. 11 Johnson & Johnson The pharma giant is working on coronavirus vaccines. [nL4N2AB43D TREATMENTS Date of Company name Progress Story link last update March Gilead Sciences Inc Company's remdesivir, a drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump this week, is an antiviral that is being 23 tested in patients with severe and moderate cases of the illness. The drug was granted "orphan status" by U.S. regulators. March Started testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi . Kevzara is an 17 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc immune-system modifying drug. Regeneron has also identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat or prevent the coronavirus and was preparing to begin clinical trials by early summer. March China approved the use of the company's anti-inflammation drug Actemra in patients who develop severe 23 Roche complications from the coronavirus. Has received U.S. clearance to test the drug in coronavirus, but the company has not disclosed when it expects to start U.S. trials. March 5 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc Its treatment, galidesivir, works by interfering with a virus' ability to replicate. The antiviral has shown promise in a range of viruses and proven to be safe in healthy volunteers. March Eli Lilly Co The U.S. drugmaker has said it would co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of 12 COVID-19 with AbCellera Biologics; goal is to start human testing within the next four months. March AbbVie Inc Israel has approved a generic version of the company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. AbbVie has donated the 19 drug to China to test its use in coronavirus patients. Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc are ramping up production of their own versions of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested in multiple clinical trials against the coronavirus. Novartis and Bayer AG have said they will donate their own versions of that drug. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)