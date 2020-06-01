FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle new coronavirus

(Adds Sun Pharmaceutical, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; updates Gilead, Novavax, Vir, Eli Lilly, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Quest) June 1 (Reuters) - Drugmakers are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading novel coronavirus that has killed over 370,316 people and ravaged financial markets. Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir, at the forefront of the fight against the virus, could be helpful in some patients after data showed it could shorten the time taken to recover from the disease. Several experimental vaccines are being tested in humans by drug companies, with Moderna Inc getting a head start after reporting encouraging preliminary early stage data. Testing of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, touted for its use by the U.S. President Donald Trump, has been paused by the World Health Organization and Sanofi over safety concerns, while some European countries have stopped using the medicine to treat patients. Following is a list of companies that are developing treatments, vaccines and test kits to combat the outbreak: TREATMENTS Date of Company name Progress Development stage Story link last update June 1 Gilead Sciences Inc Its antiviral drug remdesivir had mixed results in people with moderate COVID-19, as Late-stage trial. [nL4N2DE35 patients who were given a five-day course of the treatment showed statistically significant L] improvement, while those given it for 10-days did not. April 23 AstraZeneca Company is testing a diabetes drug, Farxiga, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients Late-stage [nL3N2CB1M who also had existing heart and kidney problems. trials. 6] April 27 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc The company is testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi Plans to start [nL3N2CF36 in only those considered critically ill with COVID-19. clinical trials U] Regeneron has also identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat or prevent the of its antibodies coronavirus. in June. March 23 Roche Holding AG China approved the use of the company's anti-inflammation drug Actemra in patients who Enrollment in [nL4N2BG3X develop severe complications from the coronavirus. Has received U.S. clearance to test the late-stage study Q] drug in coronavirus. began in April. June 1 Eli Lilly Started an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's Results [nL4N2DE2P first study of an antibody treatment against the disease. anticipated by M] the end of June. May 1 AbbVie Inc Israel has approved a generic version of the company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. The company Early stage [nPncgKLXK has also initiated a trial of cancer drug Imbruvica, which it jointly sells with Johnson & trials. a] Johnson , in COVID-19 patients May 29 Vir Biotechnology Inc Has partnered with Biogen Inc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for Plans to begin [nL4N2CM1V development of potential coronavirus treatment. human trials by R] end of the year. [nL4N2DB2X C] May 29 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Indian pharmaceutical companies have received regulatory approval to start clinical trials Early-stage [nL4N2DB2F Ltd of potential COVID-19 treatments in the country. trials. J] Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd [nL4N2D81D 2] Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc are ramping up production of their own versions of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested in multiple clinical trials against the coronavirus. Novartis and Bayer AG have said they will donate their own versions of that drug. VACCINES Date of Company name Progress Development stage Story link last update May 27 Novavax Inc Bought a manufacturing plant from privately held Serum Institute of India to Early-stage trial produce 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year. It has in Australia; also enrolled its first participants to test its COVID-19 vaccine. preliminary results expected in July. April 30 BioNTech SE The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc to make 10-20 million Being tested in doses of an experimental vaccine by the end of 2020. humans in early to mid stage trials. May 28 Moderna Inc Has extended a deal with Swiss firm CordenPharma for supply of large-scale Ongoing early and volumes of lipid excipients used to produce its vaccine candidate, which mid-stage trials, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers. with plans to begin late-stage trials in July. May 22 CanSino Biologics Early results showed the vaccine is safe and induces a rapid immune response. Being tested in a mid-stage trial in Wuhan. May 28 AstraZeneca Partnered with British cell therapy company Oxford Biomedica to make Signed a one-year its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which spun off from Oxford University. deal to produce majority of vaccine throughout 2020. May 20 Inovio Pharma Its experimental vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection was shown to produce Preliminary results protective antibodies and immune system responses in mice and guinea pigs. from an early-stage trial in humans, which began in April, are expected in June. March 30 Johnson & Johnson Signed a $1 billion deal with the U.S. to create more than 1 billion doses of The pharma giant a vaccine. plans to test the vaccine in humans by September. May 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Partnered with Sanofi SA to develop a vaccine. Sanofi's CEO has Early stage trials said it is vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all parts of the world, to begin in second after angering the French government earlier by saying some countries would half of 2020. get priority access. DIAGNOSTICS Date of Company Progress Story link last update March 31 Qiagen NV The German company has launched a test in Europe that may detect coronavirus in about an hour. The test is also allowed for use in the United States. May 21 Abbott Laboratories Launched several COVID-19 tests, including one that is used in the White House. March 21 Danaher Corp Company's Cepheid unit has gained U.S. approval for a rapid diagnostic test that can detect the coronavirus in about 45 minutes. May 3 Roche The U.S. has authorized two tests made by the Swiss pharma company, one antibody test and another that can provide results in 3-1/2 hours. April 25 DiaSorin Received an Emergency Use Authorisation from the U.S. FDA for its serological test kit for COVID-19. April 20 Co-Diagnostics Has received emergency authorization for its test in the United States and has shipped the kits to a dozen states and received orders from nearly 50 countries. March 23 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Its coronavirus tests are available for ordering by healthcare providers. It is to be used in patients who meet the current guidance for testing. May 28 Quest Diagnostics Inc COVID-19 test kit gets emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA. It has also started offering blood tests, temperature monitoring and other tailored services to U.S. employers as they attempt to reopen. April 29 Hologic Inc Launching a second COVID-19 test to help expand testing capabilities in the United States after use of another kit, which is able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24 hours, was permitted in March. March 29 OPKO Health Company's unit has launched antibody testing to detect an immune response in people infected with COVID-19 virus. March 27 Sugentech Inc The South Korean company has started selling a blood test outside the United States. March 24 PerkinElmer Inc Emergency use of its coronavirus test allowed in the United States, and the device is available in over 30 countries worldwide. May 16 Everlywell Inc The U.S. FDA has approved the company's standalone at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19 diagnostic testing. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Arun Koyyur, Anil D'Silva and Uttaresh.V)