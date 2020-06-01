Healthcare
FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle new coronavirus

    June 1 (Reuters) - Drugmakers are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading novel coronavirus that has killed over 370,316 people and ravaged
financial markets. 
    Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir, at the forefront of the fight against the virus, could be helpful in some patients after data showed it could
shorten the time taken to recover from the disease. Several experimental vaccines are being tested in humans by drug companies, with Moderna Inc getting a head
start after reporting encouraging preliminary early stage data. 
    Testing of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, touted for its use by the U.S. President Donald Trump, has been paused by the World Health Organization and Sanofi
 over safety concerns, while some European countries have stopped using the medicine to treat patients. 
    Following is a list of companies that are developing treatments, vaccines and test kits to combat the outbreak:
                
TREATMENTS
   
 Date of     Company name                    Progress                                                                                      Development stage  Story link
 last                                                                                                                                                         
 update                                                                                                                                                       
 June 1      Gilead Sciences Inc             Its antiviral drug remdesivir had mixed results in people with moderate COVID-19, as          Late-stage trial.  [nL4N2DE35
                                             patients who were given a five-day course of the treatment showed statistically significant                      L]
                                             improvement, while those given it for 10-days did not.                                                           
 April 23    AstraZeneca                     Company is testing a diabetes drug, Farxiga, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients   Late-stage         [nL3N2CB1M
                                             who also had existing heart and kidney problems.                                              trials.            6]
 April 27    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc   The company is testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi            Plans to start     [nL3N2CF36
                                             in only those considered critically ill with COVID-19.                                        clinical trials    U]
                                             Regeneron has also identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat or prevent the          of its antibodies  
                                             coronavirus.                                                                                  in June.           
 March 23    Roche Holding AG                China approved the use of the company's anti-inflammation drug Actemra in patients who        Enrollment in      [nL4N2BG3X
                                             develop severe complications from the coronavirus. Has received U.S. clearance to test the    late-stage study   Q]
                                             drug in coronavirus.                                                                          began in April.    
 June 1      Eli Lilly                       Started an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's     Results            [nL4N2DE2P
                                             first study of an antibody treatment against the disease.                                     anticipated by     M]
                                                                                                                                           the end of June.   
 May 1       AbbVie Inc                      Israel has approved a generic version of the company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. The company  Early stage        [nPncgKLXK
                                             has also initiated a trial of cancer drug Imbruvica, which it jointly sells with Johnson &    trials.            a]
                                             Johnson        , in COVID-19 patients                                                                            
 May 29      Vir Biotechnology Inc           Has partnered with Biogen Inc          and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc          for           Plans to begin     [nL4N2CM1V
                                             development of potential coronavirus treatment.                                               human trials by    R]
                                                                                                                                           end of the year.   [nL4N2DB2X
                                                                                                                                                              C]
 May 29      Sun Pharmaceutical Industries   Indian pharmaceutical companies have received regulatory approval to start clinical trials    Early-stage        [nL4N2DB2F
             Ltd                             of potential COVID-19 treatments in the country.                                              trials.            J]
             Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd                                                                                                                     [nL4N2D81D
                                                                                                                                                              2]
 
Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc are ramping up production of their own versions of malaria drug
hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested in multiple clinical trials against the coronavirus. Novartis and Bayer AG have said they will donate
their own versions of that drug.
    
    VACCINES
    
 Date of   Company name                  Progress                                                                        Development stage    Story link 
 last                                                                                                                                         
 update                                                                                                                                       
 May 27    Novavax Inc                   Bought a manufacturing plant from privately held Serum Institute of India to    Early-stage trial                
                                         produce 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year. It has     in Australia;                    
                                         also enrolled its first participants to test its COVID-19 vaccine.              preliminary results  
                                                                                                                         expected in July.    
 April 30  BioNTech SE                   The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc         to make 10-20 million   Being tested in                  
                                         doses of an experimental vaccine by the end of 2020.                            humans in early to   
                                                                                                                         mid stage trials.    
 May 28    Moderna Inc                   Has extended a deal with Swiss firm CordenPharma for supply of large-scale      Ongoing early and                
                                         volumes of lipid excipients used to produce its vaccine candidate, which        mid-stage trials,    
                                         produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.          with plans to begin  
                                                                                                                         late-stage trials    
                                                                                                                         in July.             
 May 22    CanSino Biologics             Early results showed the vaccine is safe and induces a rapid immune response.   Being tested in a                
                                                                                                                         mid-stage trial in   
                                                                                                                         Wuhan.               
 May 28    AstraZeneca                   Partnered with British cell therapy company Oxford Biomedica         to make    Signed a one-year                
                                         its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which spun off from Oxford University.       deal to produce      
                                                                                                                         majority of vaccine  
                                                                                                                         throughout 2020.     
 May 20    Inovio Pharma                 Its experimental vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection was shown to produce  Preliminary results              
                                         protective antibodies and immune system responses in mice and guinea pigs.      from an early-stage  
                                                                                                                          trial in humans,    
                                                                                                                         which began in       
                                                                                                                         April, are expected  
                                                                                                                         in June.             
 March 30  Johnson & Johnson             Signed a $1 billion deal with the U.S. to create more than 1 billion doses of   The pharma giant                 
                                         a vaccine.                                                                      plans to test the    
                                                                                                                         vaccine in humans    
                                                                                                                         by September.        
 May 14    GlaxoSmithKline Plc           Partnered with Sanofi SA           to develop a vaccine. Sanofi's  CEO has      Early stage trials               
                                         said it is vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all parts of the world,     to begin in second   
                                         after angering the French government earlier by saying some countries would     half of 2020.        
                                         get priority access.                                                                                 
 
 DIAGNOSTICS 
    
 Date of    Company                                      Progress                                                                                        Story link
 last                                                                                                                                                    
 update                                                                                                                                                  
 March 31   Qiagen NV                                    The German company has launched a test in Europe that may detect coronavirus in about an hour.              
                                                         The test is also allowed for use in the United States.                                          
 May 21     Abbott Laboratories                          Launched several COVID-19 tests, including one that is used in the White House.                             
 March 21   Danaher Corp                                 Company's Cepheid unit has gained U.S. approval for a rapid diagnostic test that can detect                 
                                                         the coronavirus in about 45 minutes.                                                            
 May 3      Roche                                        The U.S. has authorized two tests made by the Swiss pharma company, one antibody test and                   
                                                         another that can provide results in 3-1/2 hours.                                                
 April 25   DiaSorin                                     Received an Emergency Use Authorisation from the U.S. FDA for its serological test kit for                  
                                                         COVID-19.                                                                                       
 April 20   Co-Diagnostics                               Has received emergency authorization for its test in the United States and has shipped the                  
                                                         kits to a dozen states and received orders from nearly 50 countries.                            
 March 23   Laboratory Corp of America Holdings          Its coronavirus tests are available for ordering by healthcare providers. It is to be used in               
                                                         patients who meet the current guidance for testing.                                             
 May 28     Quest Diagnostics Inc                        COVID-19 test kit gets emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA. It has also started                   
                                                         offering blood tests, temperature monitoring and other tailored services to U.S. employers as               
                                                         they attempt to reopen.                                                                         
 April 29   Hologic Inc                                  Launching a second COVID-19 test to help expand testing capabilities in the United States                   
                                                         after use of another kit, which is able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24 hours, was           
                                                         permitted in March.                                                                             
 March 29   OPKO Health                                  Company's unit has launched antibody testing to detect an immune response in people infected                
                                                         with COVID-19 virus.                                                                            
 March 27   Sugentech Inc                                The South Korean company has started selling a blood test outside the United States.                        
 March 24   PerkinElmer Inc                              Emergency use of its coronavirus test allowed in the United States, and the device is                      
                                                         available in over 30 countries worldwide.                                                       
 May 16     Everlywell Inc                               The U.S. FDA has approved the company's standalone at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19               
                                                         diagnostic testing.                                                                             
    

