Company News
April 13, 2020 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Triunfo asks regulator to re-auction Concebra's toll-road rights

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian infrastructure company Triunfo Participacoes e Investimentos SA said on Monday its subsidiary Concebra had asked transport regulator ANTT to re-auction its toll road rights, citing a “dramatic change in the economic scenario”.

Concebra operates 1,176.5 kilometers of roads across Goias, Minas Gerais and Distrito Federal in the central region of Brazil.

“The unpredictable redefinition of long-term public financing policies, which blocked the release of promised and approved credit lines, brought about very serious consequences to the economic-financial stability of the operation, making it very expensive,” Triunfo said in a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below