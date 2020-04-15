Russia looking into UN global ceasefire proposal - Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian diplomats were looking into a global ceasefire proposal put forward by the UN chief over the coronavirus crisis, the Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month called for a ceasefire in conflicts around the globe so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, the work is under way... The diplomats are working. As soon as the work is completed and agreed with the partners, corresponding statements will be announced,” the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)