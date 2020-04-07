Mnuchin seeks additional $250 bln in small business relief from Congress by Friday

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday he wants Congress to approve an additional $250 billion for a small business relief program by Friday.

Mnuchin, speaking at the White House, said the additional funds would supplement a $350 billion relief program launched last Friday, which is aimed at helping small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you don’t get the loan this week, there will be plenty of money for you next week,” he said. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chris Reese)