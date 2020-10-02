Trump cancels participation in only event for Friday - reports

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from campaign travel to Bedminster, New Jersey, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will not participate in the only event on his schedule for Friday, a phone call with seniors on COVID-19, according to CNN and MSNBC.

The White House had cleared Trump’s packed schedule after he announced on Twitter that he tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, keeping only the call with “vulnerable seniors” on support for COVID-19 on the calendar. The call would go forward, but MSNBC reported that Vice President Mike Pence would take Trump’s place.