Trump campaign moving events with president to virtual setting or postponing them

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump campaign on Friday said that all previously announced campaign events involving U.S. President Donald Trump would be moved to a virtual setting or temporarily postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The campaign in a statement also said that previously announced events involving members of the Trump family are temporarily postponed, with other events being considered on a case-by-case basis. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for the coronavirus, plans to resume his scheduled campaign events, the statement said.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

