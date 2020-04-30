Trump says China either could not stop virus spread or let it spread

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible that China either could not stop the spread of the coronavirus or let it spread, as his rhetoric on Beijing toughened.

Speaking to reporters, Trump declined to say whether he holds Chinese President Xi Jinping responsible for what he feels is misinformation from China when the virus emerged from Wuhan, China, and quickly spread around the world.

Trump says the China trade deal he concluded with Xi now is secondary to what China did with the virus. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)