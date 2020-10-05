White House still optimistic Trump can leave hospital on Monday -Fox News

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s condition continued to improve overnight, and the White House is optimistic that he will leave the hospital later on Monday, Fox News reported, citing a statement from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows said he had spoken with Trump earlier on Monday morning, and that the president would meet with his medical team later on Monday morning to assess his condition, Fox reported. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Catherine Evans)