April 17, 2020 / 10:37 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. farmers to receive $19 bln for coronavirus mitigation

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced a $19 billion relief program to help farmers cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic through a package that will include direct payment and mass purchases of produce, meat and other products.

“These are great people, great Americans, never complain, never complain - they just do what they have to do,” Trump said while announcing the farm aid program, which he said will have $16 billion in direct payments.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Makini Brice Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
