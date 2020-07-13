Trump says he appreciates Dr. Fauci but doesn't always agree with him

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he has a very good relationship with top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci but does not always agree with him.

Trump has been increasingly critical of government health officials and their guidance as a steady rise in coronavirus infections threatens the easing of shutdown restrictions across the country.

Last week, Trump told Fox News that Fauci had made a lot of mistakes concerning the coronavirus. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)