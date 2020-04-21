Trump officials studying timeline for immigration ban, have carve-outs for pandemic response

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are studying a timeline for President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration into the United States to allow flexibility once circumstances change, a senior administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the order will include exemptions for people involved in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, including farm workers and those helping to secure U.S. food supplies.

Trump said on Monday in a tweet that he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily through an executive order to protect American jobs. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)