Top U.S. health official Fauci says Trump no longer contagious -CBS interview

Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is no longer capable of actively spreading COVID-19 and can attend an upcoming town hall with NBC News on Thursday without putting others at risk, top U.S. public health official Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CBS Evening News.

Fauci said during the interview that he and his colleague Clifford Lane at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reviewed the totality of COVID-19 tests taken by the president as well as an additional test conducted at an NIH laboratory to reach the conclusion that the president is not contagious.