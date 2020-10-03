Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
McConnell says spoke with Trump and he "sounds well"

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and that he sounds well.

“Just had another great call with @POTUS. He sounds well and says he’s feeling good,” McConnell said on Twitter.

“We talked about the people’s business — fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families,” he added.

Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

